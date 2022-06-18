Red Sox News: James Norwood Traded by Phillies to Boston for Cash Considerations

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox announced they acquired James Norwood from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations.

Norwood has made 20 relief appearances for Philadelphia this season, allowing 16 earned runs over 17.1 innings. The Phillies had designated the right-hander for assignment.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.