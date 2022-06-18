Report: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Brother of Giannis, Exercises Bucks Contract Option

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will trigger his $1.9 million player option for the 2022-23 NBA season, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

The 29-year-old is the older brother of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He made 48 appearances for Milwaukee this past season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds.

