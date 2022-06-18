US Open Golf 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Saturday

US Open Golf 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for SaturdayJune 18, 2022
The marquee names in men's golf are circling the lead at the 2022 U.S. Open.
Collin Morikawa took hold of joint-first alongside Joel Dahmen with a second-round 66 that vaulted him up to five under going into Saturday's third round.
Rory McIlroy has been one of the more consistent golfers at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, while Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are both within two shots of Morikawa's lead.
Then there is Brooks Koepka lurking at even-par. The four-time major winner and two-time U.S. Open champion turned in one of Friday's best rounds to put himself in a decent spot to pounce over the weekend.
The stars will dominate the weekend conversation, and a handful of them will be great pieces for daily fantasy lineups on Saturday.
But you can't just trust the marquee names because that will take up all of your salary. The right value play could skyrocket the value of your lineup alongside a handful of the sport's biggest names.
Take Collin Morikawa over Joel Dahmen
There is a clear difference between the two leaders sitting at five under.
Collin Morikawa has become a regular fixture on major leaderboards over the last few years.
The 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open winner owns five top-10 major finishes from the last three seasons.
Morikawa has quickly turned into a seasoned veteran of major tournaments, and he should be trusted to hold on to his lead on Saturday.
The 25-year-old has experience holding off loaded fields to win, and even if he does not end up in first after the third round, he should be in the top five.
Joel Dahmen has more missed cuts at majors than top-10 finishes. His lone top-10 placing came at the 2020 PGA Championship that was won by Morikawa.
Dahmen put together two solid rounds at The Country Club, but now he has to deal with playing in the final group of a major.
The 34-year-old could surprise us and remain on top of the leaderboard going into Sunday, but his track record at majors may leave some people skeptical of him achieving that.
Morikawa is the better option of the two leaders to trust in daily fantasy formats. Dahmen is a risky play, but if he shoots another round in the 60s, he could be the difference-maker in lineups. But the pressure of the final group could affect him and allow others to take over the top spot.
Put Trust in Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka was one of four previous major champions to shoot 67 or better on Friday.
The four-time major champion should be singled out for DFS purposes over the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy because he has more potential for upward movement.
Koepka is lurking at even-par, and another strong day on the course could catapult him into the top 10 on the final day of a major.
Koepka rolled in three birdies and an eagle to counter his two bogeys to stick himself five shots back of the leaders.
If the good version of Koepka shows up on the front nine, he could be in line for a few birdies to kick off the back nine.
He struggled on the front nine on Thursday with three straight bogeys. He had eight pars and one birdie on those holes on Friday. Two birdies and the eagle came on the back nine.
Koepka can gain you a few more points with his potential to make up spots from his tie for 24th.
He is more than capable of carding another 67, and he will not be playing with the pressure of the final few groups since he tees off over an hour before Morikawa.
Moving Day has the potential to belong to Koepka, and that makes him one of the most fascinating DFS lineup pieces for the third round.
Find Value in Early Tee Times
There always is one or two golfers who emerge from the early tee times with the best rounds of the weekend at majors.
Those players may be too far back to win the U.S. Open, but they can earn more prize money with a surge into the top 10 or top 20.
Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Adam Scott all begin their third rounds in the morning wave of tee times.
Each of those players sit over par for the tournament, but they all have some sort of experience on the weekend at majors in which they can bank on.
Woodland, DeChambeau and Spieth are previous U.S. Open winners, Scott won The Masters in 2013 and Homa is one of the game's rising stars with a top-15 finish from the PGA Championship.
Some combination of that quintet could be used to balance out a lineup with players who are on the front page of the leaderboard.
DeChambeau and Spieth are the most volatile players in the group. They could either light the course on fire, or drop five strokes back within five holes, but they are worth the risk in this format because of their potential to gain positions in the field.
You can't solely rely on players from the back of the field, but the right mix of one or two of them with the leaders could make Saturday a profitable day for your lineup.