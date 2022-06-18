US Open Golf 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Saturday

0 of 3

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The marquee names in men's golf are circling the lead at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Collin Morikawa took hold of joint-first alongside Joel Dahmen with a second-round 66 that vaulted him up to five under going into Saturday's third round.

Rory McIlroy has been one of the more consistent golfers at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, while Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are both within two shots of Morikawa's lead.

Then there is Brooks Koepka lurking at even-par. The four-time major winner and two-time U.S. Open champion turned in one of Friday's best rounds to put himself in a decent spot to pounce over the weekend.

The stars will dominate the weekend conversation, and a handful of them will be great pieces for daily fantasy lineups on Saturday.

But you can't just trust the marquee names because that will take up all of your salary. The right value play could skyrocket the value of your lineup alongside a handful of the sport's biggest names.