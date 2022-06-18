US Open Golf 2022: Saturday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, More

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Collin Morikawa is off to an impressive start at the 2022 U.S. Open. And if the 25-year-old keeps it up through the weekend at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, he could make history.

Morikawa is playing in his 11th major tournament. If he wins, he'd be the quickest golfer to notch three career major titles, according to David Shefter of USGA. Morikawa previously won the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship.

There's a decent chance it could happen, too. Morikawa shot a 66 in the second round on Friday, and he's tied for the lead with Joel Dahmen at five-under par at the midway point of this year's U.S. Open.

Sixty-four golfers made the cut, as anybody who had a score of three over or better will be playing in the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Saturday's third round.

Saturday Viewing Info

TV: NBC, noon-8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock and USOpen.com

Saturday Tee Times

9:49 a.m. ET: Joseph Bramlett, Stewart Hagestad

10 a.m. ET: Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Cantlay

10:11 a.m. ET: Sam Bennett, Denny McCarthy

10:22 a.m. ET: Sam Stevens, K.H. Lee

10:33 a.m. ET: Min Woo Lee, Tyrrell Hatton

10:44 a.m. ET: Chris Naegel, Chris Gotterup

10:55 a.m. ET: Guido Migliozzi, Grayson Murray

11:06 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Adam Scott

11:22 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Wil Besseling

11:33 a.m. ET: Todd Sinnott, Richard Bland

11:44 a.m. ET: Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

11:55 a.m. ET: Gary Woodland, Austin Greaser

12:06 p.m. ET: Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes

12:17 p.m. ET: Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman

12:28 p.m. ET: Sebastian Soderberg, Patrick Reed

12:39 p.m. ET: Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson

12:55 p.m. ET: Seamus Power, Justin Thomas

1:06 p.m. ET: Adam Schenk, Hideki Matsuyama

1:17 p.m. ET: Andrew Putnam, Brandon Matthews

1:28 p.m. ET: Joohyung Kim, Brooks Koepka

1:39 p.m. ET: Thomas Pieters, Will Zalatoris

1:50 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

2:01 p.m. ET: Davis Riley, David Lingmerth

2:12 p.m. ET: Travis Vick, Callum Tarren

2:28 p.m. ET: MJ Daffue, Adam Hadwin

2:39 p.m. ET: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns

2:50 p.m. ET: Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers

3:01 p.m. ET: Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler

3:12 p.m. ET: Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler

3:23 p.m. ET: Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy

3:34 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley

3:45 p.m. ET: Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa

Saturday Preview

Collin Morikawa has played the U.S. Open more than any of the other three major tournaments, as this marks his fourth appearance at the event. He's had some past success, too, including tying for fourth in 2021.

But this year's U.S. Open has been a bit different. That's because it's taking place at The Country Club, which hadn't hosted the tournament since 1988. So this is a course that's unfamiliar to many of the golfers in the field.

Morikawa hasn't taken long to get comfortable, though. He opened with a 69 on Thursday, then followed that with his stellar 66 on Friday.

“The last few days is a huge confidence booster for me heading into this weekend, and hopefully we can kind of make some separation somehow," Morikawa said, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press.

Morikawa is right, as there isn't a lot of separation between him and much of the field. He's tied with Joel Dahmen for the lead after 36 holes, and there are five golfers only one stroke back of the duo at four-under par.

That handful includes two of the top golfers in the world: Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

Rahm is the defending U.S. Open champion, and he's off to a great start again this year. He opened with a 69 on Thursday and followed that with a 67 on Friday. Meanwhile, McIlroy shot a 67 in the first round and a 69 in the second.

It's shaping up to be a thrilling weekend featuring some of the sport's biggest names. In addition to Morikawa, Rahm and McIlroy, No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler is among five golfers who are three-under par, two strokes back of the leaders.

“I think it’s great for the game of golf that the highest-ranked players and the best players are up there, especially in the tournament where truly the best player ends up winning,” Rahm said, per Ferguson.

McIlroy could end up being the golfer to watch this weekend. He's a four-time major winner (which includes the 2011 U.S. Open), but he hasn't won any since 2014.

If McIlroy is finally going to end that drought, he'll need to keep his momentum going. He entered the week coming off a victory at last weekend's RBC Canadian Open, and he's kept playing well since arriving in Brookline.

“After 36 holes in a major championship, that’s all you want to do is put yourself right in the mix going into the weekend,” McIlroy said, per Ferguson.

But that's only half the job, and McIlroy and the other golfers still in the field know it.