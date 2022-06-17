Browns' Kareem Hunt Says He Hopes for Long-Term Contract Extension with Cleveland

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Heading into the final season of his contract, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt hopes to get a new deal from the club.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Hunt said he will "hopefully" be in Cleveland long-term but he's taking things "day by day" right now.

Hunt was signed by the Browns in February 2019. He became a free agent after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs four months earlier.

TMZ Sports released a video in November 2018 that showed Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel earlier in the year. He was never arrested and the woman never moved forward to press charges.

The NFL suspended Hunt for the first eight games of the 2019 season due to a violation of the league's personal conduct policy. He recorded 464 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in his first season with Cleveland.

Hunt signed a one-year restricted free-agent tender to remain with the Browns in April 2020. The Toledo alum was given a two-year, $12 million extension five months later that kept him under contract through the 2022 season.

The 2020 campaign was Hunt's best as a member of the Browns. He finished with 841 rushing yards, 304 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns. The 26-year-old appeared in all 18 games, including the playoffs, that season.

Cleveland has one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. The group ranked fourth with 145.4 yards per game on the ground last season. Nick Chubb, who is signed through 2024, ran for 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 starts.

D'Ernest Johnson was the only Browns running back to appear in every game last year. He set career highs in rushing attempts (100), rushing yards (534) and rushing touchdowns (three).

Calf and ankle injuries limited Hunt to eight games in 2021. He put up 560 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns.