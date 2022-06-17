Stephen Curry Haters Have 'Nothing Left to Say' After 4th NBA Title, Warriors GM Says

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry fleshed out his already-iconic resume on Thursday night when he was named NBA Finals MVP after leading the Golden State Warriors to their fourth title in the past eight seasons with a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Appearing on 95.7 The Game's The Morning Roast with Bonta & Shasky (starts at 18:10 mark), Warriors general manager Bob Myers said that Curry's haters and detractors have "nothing left to say" about the two-time MVP.

Even though Curry was already on the short list of greatest players in NBA history before this postseason run, some analysts tried to suggest he was lesser than by virtue of not having a Finals MVP award.

Speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington on June 6, Tracy McGrady downplayed Curry's previous accomplishments when discussing his legacy:

"Because he has his career individually and with what he's accomplished with his team is tough. Because you’ve gotta think, he won a championship, right, against LeBron [James] that didn't have Kyrie [Irving], that didn't have Kevin Love. He didn't win the [Finals] MVP, right? Then he loses a 3-1 lead to LeBron, gets K.D., K.D. comes and wins two championships, so that gives Steph three championship but K.D. wins the two MVPs, right?"

There were certainly people out there who defended Curry, including former teammate Jeremy Lin prior to Game 6 against the Celtics:

Curry never publicly spoke out against any of his critics, but adding the Finals MVP to his list of accomplishments did put him in rare company. The eight-time All-Star is one of six players in NBA history with at least four titles, multiple MVP awards and a Finals MVP.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Curry joined LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Jerry West as the only players in history to average at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists per game in multiple NBA Finals.

Curry scored a team-high 34 points in Thursday's win. He scored at least 29 points in five of six games against the Celtics.

The Warriors became the fourth team in NBA history with at least four championships in an eight-season span. They join a group that includes the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors' seven championships in franchise history rank third all-time, behind the Lakers and Celtics (both with 17).