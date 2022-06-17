Rudy Gobert Trade Rumors: Jazz 'Won't Settle for Anything but a Massive Haul' for C

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

After another disappointing season in Utah, Jazz center Rudy Gobert has found himself being mentioned in trade rumors. However, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year isn't going to come cheap.

The Jazz "won't settle for anything but a massive haul in return" for Gobert, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who added "there's an anticipation around the league" that he will be moved this summer.

