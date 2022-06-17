X

    Warriors' Klay Thompson Says He Had Doubts About Knee Injury Comeback 'Every Day'

    A 30-month absence from playing basketball would be enough to shake even the greatest athlete.

    Klay Thompson admitted he was no stranger to self-doubt as he tried to work his way back from ACL and Achilles injuries.

    "I doubted [myself] every day," Thompson said on teammate Draymond Green's podcast (1:50 mark). "I remember guarding [Leandro Barbosa] and I could not stay in front of this man. Even Will Sheehey, who never played in the league, I was getting busted by him. Everybody. I was just the weak link out there. I was like, 'Man, I swear I used to be a great defender. I swear I used to be a great shooter.'

    "And then [Warriors director of sports medicine and performance] Rick Celebrini would tell me every day, 'Klay, it's gonna be up and down but we just need Klay for the playoffs. That's all it's gonna take.' And I was like, 'OK, Rick. Whatever you say.' So I had so many doubts."

