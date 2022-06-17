Rockets Rumors: Kevin Porter Jr. Contract to Be Approached 'with Caution—if at All'

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

There is reportedly some doubt regarding whether the Houston Rockets will sign guard Kevin Porter Jr. to a contract extension.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Rockets are expected to enter Porter's contract negotiations "with caution—if at all."

Per Spotrac, Porter is set to make $3.2 million in the final year of his rookie contract in 2022-23 before becoming a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the campaign.

