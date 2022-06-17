NFL Rumors: Commanders' Ron Rivera, Texans' Lovie Smith Fined for Workout Violations

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFL continues to crack down on physical offseason practices, handing out fines to the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders, ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Texans coach Lovie Smith was reportedly fined $50,000 because of prohibited 1-on-1 OL vs. DL drills.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera was fined $100,000 because of excessive contact in practice drills. The team also loses two OTA practices in 2023 as a result of the infraction.

The news comes after Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was docked $100,000 for physical practices, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. The Cowboys will also lose a practice next year.

Earlier this month, the Chicago Bears were forced to cancel a practice after having live contact during their May organized team activities.

The collective bargaining agreement ratified in 2020 featured strict language on practice procedure, notably limiting the amount of padded practices during training camp while removing all padded practices during the regular season.

While coaches want to prepare their players for the season, the changes could help reduce practice-field injuries.

Smith is heading into his first season as the Texans' head coach after serving as the team's defensive coordinator last year. He last led an NFL team in 2015, spending five years at the college level coaching Illinois before joining the Texans.

Rivera is heading into his 12th straight year as a head coach, including his third in Washington. The former Carolina Panthers coach is 14-19 in two years at his current stop.