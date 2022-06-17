Lowe: 'Never Got the Sense' Bradley Beal-to-Warriors Trade Talks 'Went Anywhere'

Elsa/Getty Images

While the Golden State Warriors reportedly explored a trade for Bradley Beal, they never came close to getting a deal done.

"I never got the sense those talks went anywhere," ESPN's Zach Lowe said his podcast (31:40 mark) following Game 6 of the NBA Finals. "[The Athletic's] Marcus Thompson came on the podcast and said there were times the veterans wanted them to do something. But I think there was hesitancy, 'Can we defend well enough with Steph, Klay, Beal in our starting five? Versus Wiggins we feel like we have something here.' But Washington wasn't doing anything. Washington's never doing anything—ever—on that front, it seems."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne previously reported the Warriors explored expediting their retooling process around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green by trading for Beal, but "nothing came together in a way they liked."

