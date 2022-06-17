Draymond Green Jokes He Thought He Already Paid $1M in NBA Fines After Being $6K Away

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond Green doesn't seem to care about the fines he's racked up in his career while he celebrates his fourth career NBA title.

The Golden State Warriors star has been fined $994,124 during his 10 years in the NBA, per Spotrac, but he seemed disappointed Friday to learn he hasn't topped $1 million:

Green is obviously in good spirits after helping the Warriors clinch the 2022 title with a Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday. It's the team's fourth championship in eight years, featuring six trips to the NBA Finals in that span.

The 32-year-old earned four All-Star selections and a Defensive Player of the Year award in this stretch, although he also has a knack for racking up technical fouls and fines for his on-court antics. Last month, he was fined $25,000 for raising his middle finger at Memphis Grizzlies fans.

With an estimated $129.8 million in career earnings, Green seemingly doesn't seem to mind losing some of it to the league office.