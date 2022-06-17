Warriors' Draymond Green Shades Celtics Fans, Didn't Hear ‘F You Draymond’ During Win

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Nine days ago, the Boston crowd loudly jeered Draymond Green as the Celtics pulled ahead for a 2-1 lead in the 2022 NBA Finals.

As Green's Warriors closed out the series with a third straight win Thursday night, Green said he noticed the crowd wasn't so joyous.

“What better time to put it together than tonight? I don’t think I hear ‘F you Draymond’ all night,” Green told reporters after the game. ” They couldn’t. It’s easy to chant ‘F you’ when somebody’s having a bad game, but can you do that when someone’s having a great game? I didn’t hear much of it tonight, maybe I was just that locked in.

“Second team to close [out the NBA Finals in Boston], right? Why not us? Who better than us? Four times, who better than us?”

Green, who struggled mightily over the first four games of the series, closed things out with his best performance of these Finals. He finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists while playing suffocating defense on the other end. His two threes marked just the third time all season he knocked down more than one in a game.

The Warriors needed Green's tenacity on both ends of the floor after Boston opened the game on a 14-2 run. Golden State woke up from its lackadaisical start to lock in on both ends, taking the lead by the end of the first quarter and never again looking back.

The Celtics never got closer than an eight-point deficit in the second half and trailed by single digits for barely over a minute of game time. Green said the victory served as revenge after hearing the TD Garden crowd chant "f--k you, Draymond" throughout Game 3.

"Game 3, it just caught me off guard. You've heard crowds boo and—I had never heard an entire crowd chant 'F you Draymond,'" Green said.