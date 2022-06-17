Klay Thompson Calls Jaren Jackson Jr. 'Freakin' Bum' for 'Strength in Numbers' Tweet

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

As he basked in his fourth NBA championship, Klay Thompson couldn't help but remember a petty slight from three months ago.

The Golden State Warriors guard called out Jaren Jackson Jr. for a tweet that mocked the team's "strength in numbers" slogan from March during his press conference Thursday night.

“Strength in numbers is alive and well,” Thompson told reporters after the win. “There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘Strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season, and it pissed me off so much. I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Freakin’ bum. I had to watch that. I’m like, ‘This freakin’ clown.’

"Sorry, that memory just popped up. Gonna mock us? You ain’t ever been there before. We’ve been there before, we know what it takes. So to be here again, hold that.”

Thompson is yet to actually physically retweet Jackson's tweet, which came after the Grizzlies scored a 123-95 win over the Warriors on March 28.

Golden State would get the last laugh in more ways than one. The Warriors were the team responsible for eliminating the Grizzlies in the second round of the playoffs, with Game 6 Klay showing up to score a team-high 30 points in the elimination game. Jackson, for his part, scored 12 points in an ugly 5-of-19 performance from the field.

While Thompson did not bring up the tweet after Golden State eliminated Memphis, it's clear the issue has been sticking in his mind for several months.

Suffice it to say players might want to keep their Twitter fingers to themselves until the Warriors are actually eliminated next season.