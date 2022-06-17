Celtics' Al Horford: 'The Warriors Were at a Different Level' in 2022 NBA Finals

Elsa/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics came so close to winning their first NBA title since 2008, but they fell short in their quest for banner 18, falling to the Golden State Warriors 103-90 in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday at TD Garden.

Aside from Game 1, the Celtics were largely outplayed by the Warriors throughout the series, and veteran center Al Horford told reporters after Thursday's loss that Golden State was "at a different level" in the finals.

With a fully healthy core group that includes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and depth that includes Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and more, the Warriors were destined to capture their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

That said, the Celtics frequently beat themselves, with turnovers and scoring inconsistencies, highlighted by struggles from Jayson Tatum, leading to their demise.

This was the first NBA Finals that Boston's core group of Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart played in together. They have a lot to learn, but there's little doubt that the trio will lead the Celtics back to the finals in the near future.