Klay Thompson 'On Cloud 109' After Warriors Clinch NBA Title over Celtics

Elsa/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson told ESPN's Lisa Salters that he's on "Cloud 109" after his team defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 to win Game 6 of the NBA Finals and seal their fourth title.

It's easy to see why Thompson floated 100 clouds higher than the typical cloud nine landing spot for people experiencing great joy.

For starters, he made an incredible comeback after missing the 2019-20 season with a torn ACL and the 2020-21 campaign with a torn Achilles that forced him to sit the beginning of 2021-22.

He returned on Jan. 9, 2022, and even returned to form with 20.4 points per game. Thompson didn't experience any setbacks along the way and ended up being the Warriors' second-leading scorer en route to the team's fourth title in eight seasons.

It's been a long journey for Thompson and the Warriors since their last championship in 2018, but they are on top of the NBA world once again after taking down the C's.