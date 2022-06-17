Overreacting to the Latest MLB Hot and Cold Streaks Around the League

1 of 10

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Finally, Buxton is putting it all together. Injuries are not holding him back, which means he gets to show his ultimate power-speed combination.

Apparently, Buxton has not given much thought to what his ceiling might be when fully healthy.

Instead, we're getting to see it for ourselves, or at least glimpses.

As The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman noted earlier this week, Buxton has the longest home run streak (45) without grounding into a double play since double plays across baseball were officially tracked in 1940.

Buxton has embraced being a line-drive hitter, and it's working for him. His swing-take numbers show he's making better decisions at the plate, and he's also a lot better at hitting fastballs.

Still, the Twins are carefully managing Buxton, their 2012 No. 2 overall pick who's only played more than 92 games once in his career and continues to play through knee soreness.