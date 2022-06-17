Draymond Green on 2022 NBA Finals Win: 'Welcome Back to the Warriors Invitational'

Elsa/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the basketball world once again with their fourth NBA championship in the last eight years.

After the title victory, Golden State forward Draymond Green made a bold declaration about the NBA Finals, telling ESPN's Lisa Salters, "Welcome to the Warriors Invitational, baby. This is what we do."

While the "Warriors Invitational" might be a cocky outlook for the NBA Finals, Green has a point about the team's penchant for competing for championships.

Golden State had missed the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons. In each of their last six postseason appearances, the Warriors have advanced to the NBA Finals and won four of them.

A run like this undoubtedly cements Golden State as a dynasty and the most dominant team of this era. The Warriors are the first team to win at least four titles in eight years since the Chicago Bulls won six from 1991 to 1998.

Star point guard Stephen Curry capped a special performance in the series by scoring 34 points with seven rebounds and seven assists in Thursday's close-out game. Andrew Wiggins had an all-around performance with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. Green had his best performance of the Finals with 12 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks.

This year's run for the Warriors wasn't easy, especially considering how the rest of the NBA caught up to them over the past few years. Golden State was pushed at every level of the postseason, but the team surpassed every obstacle it faced on its way to another championship.