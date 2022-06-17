Warriors' Stephen Curry After Winning 4th NBA Title: 'This One Hits Different'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry captured his fourth NBA title and first Finals MVP on Thursday night with a 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, but the superstar point guard said after the victory that this year's championship "hits different."

"We built this for 10, 11 years, and that means a whole lot when you get to this stage because you know how to win and everybody who has been a part of this knows what that's about. So, this one hits different. This one hits different for sure," he said.

Of course this title win "hits different" for Curry and the Warriors—they have been through it all over the last several seasons.

Just two seasons ago, the Warriors finished with the worst record in the NBA at 15-50, and it seemed like they were far from contending. However, Curry appeared in just five games that season after breaking his left hand, and Klay Thompson missed the entire year with a torn ACL, so it was essentially a lost season.

Then came the 2020-21 season. Curry returned to health, but Thompson suffered a devastating torn Achilles and was forced to miss another season. The Warriors suffered from inconsistencies and finished eighth in the Western Conference with a 39-33 record, missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

With Curry playing at an MVP level and Thompson finally slated to return from injury, the Warriors entered the 2021-22 campaign with high expectations, and they exceeded them all season long.

Golden State finished third in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record and blazed through the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks en route to the NBA Finals.

Everything seemed to fall into place for the Dubs this year. In addition to spectacular performances from Curry and Thompson, the Warriors also received exceptional play from Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II down the stretch.

The depth and supporting cast around Curry, Thompson and Green was phenomenal all year long, and their play throughout the NBA Finals helped secure what is arguably the most impressive title of Golden State's current dynastic run.