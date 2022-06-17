Steph Curry, Warriors Cement Dynasty Status as Twitter Erupts for NBA Finals Win

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Eight years. Four championships.

The Golden State Warriors have returned to glory with a 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Thursday's Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden to close out the series 4-2 and bring another title to the Bay Area.

Despite the lopsided score, it wasn't all easy for the Warriors. Golden State fell behind 14-2 in the opening minutes of the first quarter, but the team overcame Boston's hot start before going on a run of its own that pretty much put the game away.

Between the end of the first quarter and the start of the second, the Warriors outscored the Celtics 21-0. Boston made multiple valiant comeback attempts but couldn't cut the deficit to under eight points in the second half. Golden State relied on its defense to secure the title, holding Boston to 9-of-22 shooting in the fourth quarter.

The most dominant team of this era, the Warriors used their poise and championship experience to close out the series. After cementing itself as a dynasty, Golden State was lauded online by fans and pundits alike.

Of course, the engine driving the Warriors all these years has been star point guard Stephen Curry. He was once again spectacular Thursday, finishing with a team-high 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on his way to earning the first NBA Finals MVP award of his career.

Curry got it done from both inside and outside, aggressively attacking the rim and dazzling with six three-pointers. Curry's impressive performance was also praised across social media.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did a masterful job throughout the series to lead Golden State back to the promised land. Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all represent the last remnants of the core that led the team to its first three titles.

After a two-year absence from the postseason, Golden State made a triumphant return to the playoffs that culminated in another championship. This year's run might've been the toughest yet for this group of Warriors, and that likely made the victory even sweeter.