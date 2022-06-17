X

    Steph Curry, Warriors Cement Dynasty Status as Twitter Erupts for NBA Finals Win

    Doric SamJune 17, 2022

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Eight years. Four championships.

    The Golden State Warriors have returned to glory with a 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Thursday's Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden to close out the series 4-2 and bring another title to the Bay Area.

    Despite the lopsided score, it wasn't all easy for the Warriors. Golden State fell behind 14-2 in the opening minutes of the first quarter, but the team overcame Boston's hot start before going on a run of its own that pretty much put the game away.

    Between the end of the first quarter and the start of the second, the Warriors outscored the Celtics 21-0. Boston made multiple valiant comeback attempts but couldn't cut the deficit to under eight points in the second half. Golden State relied on its defense to secure the title, holding Boston to 9-of-22 shooting in the fourth quarter.

    The most dominant team of this era, the Warriors used their poise and championship experience to close out the series. After cementing itself as a dynasty, Golden State was lauded online by fans and pundits alike.

    Ben Dowsett @Ben_Dowsett

    This is the most impressive title for the Warriors dynasty, IMO. Pretty easily. <br><br>Boston is at an ~equivalent team talent-wise, maybe even a little better - GSW has just been more poised, more willing to grind the uncomfortable spots, better at adjusting. This is so impressive.

    Roosh @RooshWilliams

    Golden State is about to win its 4th title in the last 7 years. What a dynasty. Two of them came without KD, which is why KD joining up with them was so lame.<br><br>Steph, Klay &amp; Dray are so unique &amp; one of the best trios ever because they’ve been so versatile &amp; easy to build around.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

    17 minutes from the most dominant dynasties in NBA history being: Russell's Celtics, Magic's Lakers, Jordan's Bulls, Duncan's Spurs, Curry's Warriors

    Danny Shapiro @DannyShapiro13

    Pretty cool to watch a dynasty in progress like the Warriors. These sorts of organizational runs are so rare.

    Nick Camino @NickCaminoWKYC

    I’ve gone from liking the scrappy, exciting Warriors when we first learned of the “Splash Brothers” years ago to absolutely hating them in a rivalry with LeBron James and the Cavaliers to now respecting their greatness as one of the NBA’s great dynasties.

    E40 Mogul Entrepreneur @E40

    Like I said The bay against the world! Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dynasty?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dynasty</a>

    Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings

    I mean it’s a testament to the dynasty that these Warriors have built that most of the Boston crowd has stayed with their phones out to watch Steph get the trophy again

    Steve Czaban @czabe

    What the Warriors have done is fairly un-heard of in sports. When a dynasty breaks apart, it usually ends up at the bottom of the ocean. Not this franchise. The perseverance to go through purgatory for 3 years and then plant their flag….? Full credit. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Champs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Champs</a>

    Of course, the engine driving the Warriors all these years has been star point guard Stephen Curry. He was once again spectacular Thursday, finishing with a team-high 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on his way to earning the first NBA Finals MVP award of his career.

    Curry got it done from both inside and outside, aggressively attacking the rim and dazzling with six three-pointers. Curry's impressive performance was also praised across social media.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Steph gets emotional after winning his 4th ring 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/5fC5qFk8bS">pic.twitter.com/5fC5qFk8bS</a>

    kuz @kylekuzma

    Steph a mf savage

    Seth Curry @sdotcurry

    different!

    Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

    Naaa Steph

    TOMMY SHELBY @AaronfingJ

    Steph is officially on Kobe level.

    Tony East @TEastNBA

    Steph Curry, being guarded by the Defensive Player of the Year and playing against the NBA's top-rated defense, has been unstoppable.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Steph Curry has 5 games with 5+ threes just from this year’s Finals.<br><br>That’s as many as Ray Allen and Kevin Durant have in their careers combined. <a href="https://t.co/GMRPuzXN0c">pic.twitter.com/GMRPuzXN0c</a>

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    Steph Curry didn’t need tonight. He’s a transcendent player &amp; his 3-point record this season was already a massive maraschino on a resplendent resume (as he continued to make a half-decade old tweet of mine a “Dewey Defeats Truman”level bad call). He’s raised his own bar. Salute.

    Antonin @antonin_org

    MVP chants for Stephen Curry in Boston.

    Basketball Reference @bball_ref

    This is the 2nd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> series that Stephen Curry has made at least 30 3-pointers. (32 in 2016 Finals).<br><br>No other player has had one such series since 1979-1980.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Warrios?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Warrios</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> <a href="https://t.co/r3KXm3mdAO">https://t.co/r3KXm3mdAO</a> <a href="https://t.co/DLXTE4ybBC">pic.twitter.com/DLXTE4ybBC</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    <a href="https://t.co/TY3mynVtt3">pic.twitter.com/TY3mynVtt3</a>

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    STEPH CURRY. <a href="https://t.co/ASjr7ZFNWq">pic.twitter.com/ASjr7ZFNWq</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Players with 4+ rings and 2+ MVPs:<br><br>Bill Russell<br>Kareem Abdul-Jabbar<br>Magic Johnson<br>Michael Jordan<br>LeBron James<br>Tim Duncan<br><br>And now, Steph Curry. <a href="https://t.co/fszYzl9nJN">pic.twitter.com/fszYzl9nJN</a>

    Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did a masterful job throughout the series to lead Golden State back to the promised land. Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all represent the last remnants of the core that led the team to its first three titles.

    After a two-year absence from the postseason, Golden State made a triumphant return to the playoffs that culminated in another championship. This year's run might've been the toughest yet for this group of Warriors, and that likely made the victory even sweeter.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.