Steph Curry, Warriors Cement Dynasty Status as Twitter Erupts for NBA Finals Win

Steph Curry, Warriors Cement Dynasty Status as Twitter Erupts for NBA Finals WinJune 17, 2022
Eight years. Four championships.
The Golden State Warriors have returned to glory with a 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Thursday's Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden to close out the series 4-2 and bring another title to the Bay Area.
Despite the lopsided score, it wasn't all easy for the Warriors. Golden State fell behind 14-2 in the opening minutes of the first quarter, but the team overcame Boston's hot start before going on a run of its own that pretty much put the game away.
Between the end of the first quarter and the start of the second, the Warriors outscored the Celtics 21-0. Boston made multiple valiant comeback attempts but couldn't cut the deficit to under eight points in the second half. Golden State relied on its defense to secure the title, holding Boston to 9-of-22 shooting in the fourth quarter.
The most dominant team of this era, the Warriors used their poise and championship experience to close out the series. After cementing itself as a dynasty, Golden State was lauded online by fans and pundits alike.
Ben Dowsett @Ben_Dowsett
This is the most impressive title for the Warriors dynasty, IMO. Pretty easily. <br><br>Boston is at an ~equivalent team talent-wise, maybe even a little better - GSW has just been more poised, more willing to grind the uncomfortable spots, better at adjusting. This is so impressive.
Roosh @RooshWilliams
Golden State is about to win its 4th title in the last 7 years. What a dynasty. Two of them came without KD, which is why KD joining up with them was so lame.<br><br>Steph, Klay & Dray are so unique & one of the best trios ever because they’ve been so versatile & easy to build around.
Steve Czaban @czabe
What the Warriors have done is fairly un-heard of in sports. When a dynasty breaks apart, it usually ends up at the bottom of the ocean. Not this franchise. The perseverance to go through purgatory for 3 years and then plant their flag….? Full credit. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Champs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Champs</a>
Of course, the engine driving the Warriors all these years has been star point guard Stephen Curry. He was once again spectacular Thursday, finishing with a team-high 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on his way to earning the first NBA Finals MVP award of his career.
Curry got it done from both inside and outside, aggressively attacking the rim and dazzling with six three-pointers. Curry's impressive performance was also praised across social media.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Steph Curry didn’t need tonight. He’s a transcendent player & his 3-point record this season was already a massive maraschino on a resplendent resume (as he continued to make a half-decade old tweet of mine a “Dewey Defeats Truman”level bad call). He’s raised his own bar. Salute.
Basketball Reference @bball_ref
This is the 2nd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> series that Stephen Curry has made at least 30 3-pointers. (32 in 2016 Finals).<br><br>No other player has had one such series since 1979-1980.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Warrios?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Warrios</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> <a href="https://t.co/r3KXm3mdAO">https://t.co/r3KXm3mdAO</a> <a href="https://t.co/DLXTE4ybBC">pic.twitter.com/DLXTE4ybBC</a>
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did a masterful job throughout the series to lead Golden State back to the promised land. Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all represent the last remnants of the core that led the team to its first three titles.
After a two-year absence from the postseason, Golden State made a triumphant return to the playoffs that culminated in another championship. This year's run might've been the toughest yet for this group of Warriors, and that likely made the victory even sweeter.