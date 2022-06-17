Warriors' Stephen Curry Wins 2022 NBA Finals MVP After Capturing 4th Title

Elsa/Getty Images

Stephen Curry captured his fourth NBA title Thursday night with an 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, and he also was named Finals MVP for the first time in his illustrious career.

The 34-year-old was sensational for the Warriors throughout the NBA Finals, averaging 31.2 points, six rebounds, five assists and 1.7 steals in six games.

Here's a look at Curry's stat lines from each game of the Finals:

Game 1: 34 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL

Curry led all scorers in each of the first four games of the NBA Finals, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan in 1998 to do so, though his best game of the series came when he scored 43 points in a critical Game 4 to tie the series 2-2 and regain home-court advantage for the Dubs.

Even when he wasn't as dominant in the scoring department in Game 5, shooting 0-for-9 from deep and finishing with just 16 points, he still found ways to be effective, posting eight assists and playing solid defense.

That said, he was just as important in Golden State's title-clinching victory in Game 6 on Thursday, leading the Warriors with 34 points, in addition to seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block.

Being named Finals MVP is just one of a number of accolades for Curry, who is arguably the best shooter in NBA history. The Davidson product is an eight-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion and two-time MVP.

Curry was also named the 2021-22 Western Conference Finals MVP after averaging 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steal in five games against the Dallas Mavericks while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from deep.

It's been a dominant postseason for the future Hall of Famer. Now it's time celebrate.