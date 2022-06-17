Jayson Tatum Called out by NBA Twitter as Struggles Persist in Game 6 Finals Loss

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors ran the Boston Celtics off their own court en route to a 103-90 win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to clinch their seventh championship.

Boston led 14-2 early, but the Warriors responded with a 35-8 run capped by a 21-0 stretch for a 37-22 second-quarter lead. The C's cut the lead down to eight points on multiple occasions but could not come any closer.

Numerous factors led to Boston's ugly loss, but Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's continued struggles stood out. He scored just 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting with five turnovers to cap a 36.7 percent NBA Finals shooting performance. Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins notably played excellent defense on him in Game. 6.

Tatum, a member of the All-NBA First Team, is the primary reason why Boston made the Finals for the first time since 2010. The 24-year-old will undoubtedly be part of many playoff runs down the road as well.

This series simply wasn't his best effort, though, and analysts and fans on NBA Twitter pointed out Tatum's struggles.

It was an ugly ending to an otherwise sensational season for Tatum and the C's, who should contend for the NBA title again next year. For now, though, the Celtics' season is over after a brutal finish.