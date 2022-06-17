X

    Jayson Tatum Called out by NBA Twitter as Struggles Persist in Game 6 Finals Loss

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 17, 2022

    The Golden State Warriors ran the Boston Celtics off their own court en route to a 103-90 win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to clinch their seventh championship.

    Boston led 14-2 early, but the Warriors responded with a 35-8 run capped by a 21-0 stretch for a 37-22 second-quarter lead. The C's cut the lead down to eight points on multiple occasions but could not come any closer.

    Numerous factors led to Boston's ugly loss, but Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's continued struggles stood out. He scored just 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting with five turnovers to cap a 36.7 percent NBA Finals shooting performance. Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins notably played excellent defense on him in Game. 6.

    Tatum, a member of the All-NBA First Team, is the primary reason why Boston made the Finals for the first time since 2010. The 24-year-old will undoubtedly be part of many playoff runs down the road as well.

    This series simply wasn't his best effort, though, and analysts and fans on NBA Twitter pointed out Tatum's struggles.

    Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg

    Jayson Tatum has been fairly dreadful this series.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Tatum and finishing at the rim this series has been very underwhelming to say the least man.

    Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

    Wow. Tatum passes up a wide open corner 3, drives, the crowd audibly yells "shoot it!" and he travels.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jayson Tatum is the first player in NBA history with 100 turnovers in a single postseason. <a href="https://t.co/Jd7PKvYHCJ">pic.twitter.com/Jd7PKvYHCJ</a>

    DeVonta Smith @DeVontaSmith_6

    JT ain’t got no dog in him mane …

    Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

    Andrew Wiggins has Jayson Tatum on punishment. Lockdown. No outside for you on a sunny day

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Andrew Wiggins with the clamps on Jayson Tatum again. What a series

    Cam Heyward @CamHeyward

    If Tatum wants to really be Kobe he’s got to develop a post game. All the Celtics drive and shoot

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Let's just be honest, Jayson Tatum looked more like a #2 than a #1 all series against the Warriors.<br><br>Tatum is 24 so there's plenty of time to grow into his prime, and he took steps forward this postseason for the Celtics. But he's not that guy just yet.

    It was an ugly ending to an otherwise sensational season for Tatum and the C's, who should contend for the NBA title again next year. For now, though, the Celtics' season is over after a brutal finish.

