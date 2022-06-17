US Open Tee Times 2022: Pairings and Predictions for Friday Schedule

David Cannon/Getty Images

The U.S. Open Championship, the third major of the 2022 season, is fully underway at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, with Round 2 set to kick off Friday morning.

Round 2 will kick off at the brisk morning hour of 6:43 a.m. ET.

There are plenty of storylines to follow in this year's tournament. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler looks to become the sixth golfer ever to win the Masters and U.S. Open in the same season.

Meanwhile, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas could become the seventh golfer ever to win the PGA and U.S. Open titles back to back.

And Rory McIlroy, who has finished in the top 10 at three of the last five U.S. Opens, is looking to follow up on a strong Round 1 on Thursday, which saw him shoot a 3-under 67, not logging his first bogey until No. 18.

Everything you need to know to tune into Friday's action, as well as pairings and predictions, is below.

Round 2 U.S. Open Coverage

Start time: 6:43 a.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock (6:43 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., 7 to 8 p.m.); USOpen.com and U.S. Open mobile app (7:25 a.m.); Holes 11-23 USOpen.com and U.S. Open mobile app (9 a.m.)

TV coverage: USA Network (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.); NBC (4-7 p.m.)

Round 2 U.S Open Pairings

No. 1

6:45 a.m.: Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker

6:56 a.m.: Maxwell Moldovan (a), Yannik Paul, MJ Daffue

7:07 a.m.: Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge

7:18 a.m.: Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton

7:29 a.m.: Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

7:40 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

7:51 a.m.: Luke List, Austin Greaser (a), Corey Conners

8:02 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

8:13 a.m.: K.H. Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed

8:24 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert

8:35 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Ben Lorenz (a), Davis Shore

8:46 a.m.: Daijiro Izumida, Adrien Dumont de Chassart (a), Sebastian Soderberg

8:57 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller

12:30 p.m.: Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, Hayden Buckley

12:41 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, Sam Bennett (a)

12:52 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling

1:03 p.m.: David Lingmerth, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim

1:14 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez

1:25 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

1:36 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman

1:47 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise

1:58 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Laird Shepherd (a), Stewart Cink

2:09 p.m.: Marcel Schneider, Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett

2:20 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma

2:31 p.m.: Chris Gotterup, Fred Biondi (a), Harry Hall

2:42 p.m.: Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon

No. 10

6:45 a.m.: Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Novak

6:56 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy

7:07 a.m.: Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris

7:18 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Mito Pereira, Erik van Rooyen

7:29 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

7:40 a.m.: Joohyung Kim, Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee

7:51 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

8:02 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen

8:13 a.m.: Danny Lee, Keita Nakajima (a), Nick Taylor

8:24 a.m.: Jim Furyk, Nick Dunlap (a), Adam Hadwin

8:35 a.m.: Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Fox

8:46 a.m.: Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott

8:57 a.m.: Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin, Charles Reiter (a)

12:30 p.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty

12:41 p.m.: Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, Travis Vick (a)

12:52 p.m.: Troy Merritt, William Mouw (a), Andrew Putnam

1:03 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm

1:14 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa

1:25 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger

1:36 p.m.: Harold Varner III, Sebastián Muñoz, Alex Noren

1:47 p.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

1:58 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Stewart Hagestad (a), Grayson Murray

2:09 p.m.: Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes

2:20 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja, Satoshi Kodaira

2:31 p.m.: Richard Mansell, Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Roger Sloan

2:42 p.m.: Caleb Manuel (a), Keith Greene, Ben Silverman

Prediction: Sure, he hasn't won a major in eight years, but given his performance on Thursday, it's hard to bet against McIlroy heading into the weekend.

He wasn't that far out of the race at the Masters and he held the first-round lead at the PGA Championship. Plus, he's been recently buoyed by a win at the RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy has also entered rarefied air with his 29 rounds of 67 or lower, as Justin Ray pointed out on Twitter:

Definitely don't count McIlroy out heading into Round 2 at The Country Club.