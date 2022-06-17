MLB Rumors: Stephen Strasburg Injury Feared to Be Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Recurrence

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg is reportedly having a recurrence of thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

"The Nats only announced he felt discomfort after a bullpen session, and while there is no official diagnosis, the fear is it’s the very same issue," Heyman wrote.

The Mayo Clinic defines thoracic outlet syndrome as follows: "Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a group of disorders that occur when blood vessels or nerves in the space between your collarbone and your first rib (thoracic outlet) are compressed. This can cause shoulder and neck pain and numbness in your fingers."

Strasburg underwent season-ending neurogenic thoracic outlet surgery in July 2021. He missed the first two months of the 2022 regular season before returning on June 9 against the Miami Marlins. He pitched 4.2 innings and allowed seven earned runs and eight hits while striking out five.

On Monday, the Nats announced that Strasburg would go on the IL. Per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, he was scheduled for an MRI on Monday, one day before the 2019 World Series MVP was initially scheduled for his second start.

Strasburg has appeared in 13 MLB seasons, all with the Nationals, who selected the ex-San Diego State ace with the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft.

He's gone 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 10.5 K/9 rate. He's made three National League All-Star teams.

Strasburg has also finished in the top 10 in the NL Cy Young voting three times and led the NL in 2014 with 242 strikeouts.