Phil Mickelson Ripped After Shooting 8-Over 78 During 1st Round of 2022 US Open

Phil Mickelson shot an eight-over 78 in the first round of the U.S. Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts on Thursday.

It was a brutal day for the six-time major winner, who found himself five-over through the first six holes.

The lowlight of the day occurred on the par-three sixth, when a 12-foot chance at birdie led to a four-putt for a double bogey.

Mickelson bogeyed the 10th before a bounceback birdie at No. 11, but he made double bogey on the 12th after his tee shot went way right. It took him three shots to find the fairway again.

The rest of the round featured five pars and a closing bogey. Mickelson is all but assured of missing the U.S. Open cut (top 60 and ties) while he sits tied for 145th.

This was Mickelson's first round of competitive golf stateside since the Farmers Insurance Open in January, but he recently joined the upstart, Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf Invitational Series for a reported $200 million and played in their inaugural tournament in London's Centurion Club. He shot 10-over and finished tied for 34th.

Mickelson will tee off with Shane Lowry and Louis Oosthuizen on the 10th hole at 8:02 a.m. ET on Friday for Round 2.