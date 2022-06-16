X

    Phil Mickelson Ripped After Shooting 8-Over 78 During 1st Round of 2022 US Open

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 16, 2022

    Warren Little/Getty Images

    Phil Mickelson shot an eight-over 78 in the first round of the U.S. Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts on Thursday.

    It was a brutal day for the six-time major winner, who found himself five-over through the first six holes.

    The lowlight of the day occurred on the par-three sixth, when a 12-foot chance at birdie led to a four-putt for a double bogey.

    Mickelson bogeyed the 10th before a bounceback birdie at No. 11, but he made double bogey on the 12th after his tee shot went way right. It took him three shots to find the fairway again.

    The rest of the round featured five pars and a closing bogey. Mickelson is all but assured of missing the U.S. Open cut (top 60 and ties) while he sits tied for 145th.

    This was Mickelson's first round of competitive golf stateside since the Farmers Insurance Open in January, but he recently joined the upstart, Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf Invitational Series for a reported $200 million and played in their inaugural tournament in London's Centurion Club. He shot 10-over and finished tied for 34th.

    During and after his round Thursday, numerous analysts and fans provided commentary on Mickelson's performance.

    No Laying Up @NoLayingUp

    “What they told you was that we get $54 million for shooting 54. What they didn’t tell you is that you get $78 million for shooting 78.” <a href="https://t.co/48jslEBePK">pic.twitter.com/48jslEBePK</a>

    PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA

    Phil Mickelson after shooting +20 today <a href="https://t.co/R5b0yCOnBZ">pic.twitter.com/R5b0yCOnBZ</a>

    Eurosport @eurosport

    A four putt from 10 feet on the sixth hole summed up Phil Mickelson's day... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a>

    Alex Myers @AlexMyers3

    It's true that Phil Mickelson looks terrible out there right now. It's also true that Phil Mickelson turned 52 today and 52-year-olds are supposed to look terrible playing in U.S. Opens.

    Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

    The 15 LIV boys are, incredibly, LIV over par right now.

    Amanda Rose @AmandaGolf59

    Phil Mickelson looks like he’s about to book a middle seat on JetBlue for Friday night right about now

    No Laying Up @NoLayingUp

    The bad news for Phil: He's +5 thru 6 holes and on his way out of town. <br><br>The good news for Phil: The tour he plays on doesn't require good golf at all.

    Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

    Phil Mickelson is currently beating two amateurs at the U.S. Open and losing to 11 of them.

    Adam Silverstein @SilversteinAdam

    Phil Mickelson is 7 over through 12 holes. I'm not exactly sure I've seen that before from a guy of his skill no matter the circumstance. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a>

    Mickelson will tee off with Shane Lowry and Louis Oosthuizen on the 10th hole at 8:02 a.m. ET on Friday for Round 2.

