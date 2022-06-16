Adam Silver Will Miss Warriors vs. Celtics NBA Finals Game 6 Due to COVID Protocols

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NBA announced that commissioner Adam Silver will miss Thursday night's Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics because of health and safety protocols.

Silver previously missed Monday's Game 5 for the same reason. The league has not announced if Silver tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who did.

Thursday's contest could be a close-out game in Boston, as the Warriors hold a 3-2 series lead.

