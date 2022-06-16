Lamar Jackson: 'I Don't Know' If I'd Report to Camp, Play Season Without Contract

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson is doing his best to keep the Baltimore Ravens on their toes as the two sides engage in contract talks.

When asked by reporters on Thursday if he would show up to training camp and play this season without a new deal, Jackson's response was "I don’t know."

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback also said his camp and the Ravens are "having a conversation about" a contract extension.

Thursday marked the final day of mandatory minicamp for the Ravens. Jackson was a participant at the event after previously skipping voluntary organized team activities last month.

It's been hard to keep track of what, exactly, Jackson wants to do with his contract. Team owner Steve Bisciotti said at the NFL league meetings in March he didn't see the 25-year-old signing a new deal before the start of the regular season "unless he has a change of heart and calls Eric [DeCosta] and says, 'I'm ready.'"

In April, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported the Ravens were "ready, willing, and able" to pay the 2019 NFL MVP, but he told them he's "currently too focused on having his best possible year and that he doesn’t want to do a deal until the 2022 season is over."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday's episode of Get Up there is "no major momentum on a new contract," but neither Jackson nor the Ravens are "sweating it right now."

According to Fowler, executives around the NFL predict Jackson will receive a deal that pays him $40 million annually.

There are seven quarterbacks who earn at least $40 million per season on their current contracts. Reigning two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has the highest average annual salary ($50.27 million).

Jackson has been eligible to sign an extension since last offseason. He will play this season on the final year of his rookie deal, which pays him $23.016 million.

The Ravens originally selected Jackson with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He has a 37-12 record in 49 career starts and has led the team to three playoff appearances. The Louisville alum has thrown for 9,967 yards, 84 touchdowns and a 64.1 completion percentage in 58 appearances over the past four seasons.