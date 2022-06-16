Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals Would 'Love' to Do Hollywood Brown Contract Extension

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is hopeful wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will be with the team for the long haul.

While speaking to reporters this week, Kingsbury said the following regarding Brown's contract status: "Yeah, we'd love to get [an extension] done. Hollywood is a guy that we see as a long-term answer."

Arizona acquired Brown on the first night of the 2022 NFL draft in April, sending the 23rd overall pick in the draft to the Baltimore Ravens for Brown and a third-rounder.

