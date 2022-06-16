Mavs, Rockets' Updated Roster, Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Christian Wood Trade

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired center Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets in exchange for the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, center Boban Marjanovic, guard Trey Burke, wing Sterling Brown and big man Marquese Chriss, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon explained the trade from the Rockets' perspective:

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer and Keith Smith of Celtics Blog provided insights from the Mavs' side:

Here's a look at the Mavs' and Rockets' updated rosters, payrolls, salary cap situations and 2022 draft picks following the move.

Mavericks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Luka Doncic, PG: $42.5M (2027)

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG: $18.8M (2025)

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: $18M (2024)

Davis Bertans, SF: $16M (2025)

Dorian Finney-Smith, SF: $13.9M (2026)

Christian Wood, PF: $13.7M (2023)

Dwight Powell, PF: $11.1M (2023)

Reggie Bullock, SF: $10M (2024)

Maxi Kleber, PF: $8.9M (2023)

Josh Green, SG: $3.4M (2024)

Frank Ntilikina, PG: $1.9M (2023)

Mavericks Free Agents

Jalen Brunson, PG: UFA

Theo Pinson, SG: UFA

Mavericks Payroll

Per Spotrac, the Mavericks were listed as having $182.9 million of total cap in 2022-23. Wood is credited with a $14.3 million cap figure for 2022-23.

The four ex-Mavericks' cap figures add up to around $12 million, although Burke can become a free agent if he declines his $3.3 million player option.

With those moves, the Mavs should now have $185.2 million on the books for next year. That would put them $63.2 million over the NBA's $122 million soft cap and $36.2 million over the $149 million luxury tax threshold.

Mavericks Draft Picks

The Mavericks no longer have any draft picks this year.

Rockets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

John Wall, PG: $42.8M (2023, Player Option)

Eric Gordon, SG: $18.9M (2024)

Jalen Green, SG: $10.2M (2025)

David Nwaba, SG: $5M (2025)

Alperen Sengun, C: $3.9M (2025)

Boban Marjanovic, C: $3.5M (2023)

Trey Burke, G: $3.2M (2023, Player Option)

Usman Garuba, PF: $3M (2025)

Sterling Brown, SG: $3M (2023)

Josh Christopher, SG: $2.9M (2025)

Garrison Mathews, SG: $2.1M (2025)

Kevin Porter Jr., SG: $2M (2023)

Marquese Chriss, SF: $1.6M (2023)

Daishen Nix, PG: $1.5M (2025)

Jae'Sean Tate, SF: $1.5M (2023, Team Option)

Kenyon Martin Jr., SF: $1.4M (2024)

Free Agents

Dennis Schroder, PG: UFA

Bruno Fernando, PF: RFA

Anthony Lamb, SF: RFA

Trevelin Queen, SG: RFA

Rockets Payroll

Per Spotrac, the Rockets had a total cap of $142 million in 2022-23. Following the moves, Houston shaved $2.3 million off their books down to $139.7 million.

That would put them $17.7 million over the NBA's $122 million soft cap but $9.3 million under the $149 million luxury tax threshold.

Rockets Draft Picks

The Rockets now hold the No. 3, 17 and 26 overall picks in the 2022 NBA draft. Last year, Houston used four first-round draft picks, including the No. 2 overall selection on Jalen Green.