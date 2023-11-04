Eric Bledsoe Agrees to New Contract with Shanghai Sharks for 2023-24 CBA Season

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe is returning to the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype.

The 33-year-old last played in the NBA in 2021-22, splitting the season between the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers acquired Bledsoe as part of the deal that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to Los Angeles prior to the 2022 trade deadline.

However, the Kentucky product never played a minute for Portland after he was sidelined with an Achilles injury that eventually forced him out for the remainder of the season. He was waived on July 6. He originally had a $3.9 million salary for the 2022-23 season remaining on his contract that would've become fully guaranteed if he was on the Blazers roster after July 10.

In 54 games for the Clippers in 2021-22, Bledsoe made 29 starts and averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. It was his first time averaging less than 10 points since his third year in the NBA.

Drafted 18th overall in 2010, the Birmingham, Alabama, native is a combo guard who can produce consistently on both ends of the floor when healthy. He is a strong rebounder despite being just 6'1", and he's also a capable facilitator. He also earned a selection to the NBA All-Defensive first team in 2019 and a second-team selection the following year.