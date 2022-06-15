Astros Become 1st Team in MLB History to Throw 2 Immaculate Innings in Same Game

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Houston Astros became the first team to throw two immaculate innings in the same game Wednesday en route to taking down the host Texas Rangers 9-2.

MLB reporter Sarah Langs provided the scoop:

Per Baseball Reference, an immaculate inning occurs "when a pitcher strikes out all three batters he faces in one inning, using the minimum possible number of pitches—nine."

Starting pitcher Luis Garcia got the job done in the second by sitting down Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller.

Garcia notably struck out the first batter in the third, Leody Taveras, on three pitches as well. He eventually finished his day with the win after going six innings, letting up one earned run and collecting nine punchouts.

Phil Maton then came on in relief and posted his own immaculate inning in the seventh against the same set of batters in Lowe, Duran and Miller.

Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, only 103 other immaculate innings have been thrown in modern MLB history. Astros reliever Will Harris last did so for Houston in 2019.