X

    Astros Become 1st Team in MLB History to Throw 2 Immaculate Innings in Same Game

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 15, 2022

    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    The Houston Astros became the first team to throw two immaculate innings in the same game Wednesday en route to taking down the host Texas Rangers 9-2.

    MLB reporter Sarah Langs provided the scoop:

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    This is the first time on record there have been two immaculate innings on a single calendar date, let alone in the same game OR by the same team

    Per Baseball Reference, an immaculate inning occurs "when a pitcher strikes out all three batters he faces in one inning, using the minimum possible number of pitches—nine."

    Starting pitcher Luis Garcia got the job done in the second by sitting down Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller.

    Houston Astros @astros

    LUIS GARCIA IS IMMACULATE. <a href="https://t.co/9YwSW06uIp">pic.twitter.com/9YwSW06uIp</a>

    Garcia notably struck out the first batter in the third, Leody Taveras, on three pitches as well. He eventually finished his day with the win after going six innings, letting up one earned run and collecting nine punchouts.

    Phil Maton then came on in relief and posted his own immaculate inning in the seventh against the same set of batters in Lowe, Duran and Miller.

    Houston Astros @astros

    SAME GAME. SAME BATTERS.<br><br>PHIL MATON IS IMMACULATE. <a href="https://t.co/xg53FGAJ02">pic.twitter.com/xg53FGAJ02</a>

    Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, only 103 other immaculate innings have been thrown in modern MLB history. Astros reliever Will Harris last did so for Houston in 2019.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.