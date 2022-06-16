Keys for Boston Celtics to Save Their Season in Game 6 vs. Warriors

3 of 4

Urging the Celtics to protect the ball oversimplifies their issues at the offensive end to some extent. As BBall Index's Krishna Narsu explained, they aren't merely short-circuiting possessions with high-leverage passes. Boston has, at times, struggled to hold onto to the rock, committing an unhealthy number of "lost ball" errors.

"These are the the types of turnovers where it can expose not great ball-handling," Narsu wrote. "These types of turnovers are different from simply 'don't turn the ball over' because they are clear weaknesses. Not something the player is choosing to do."

Shaky ball-handling is ingrained into the Celtics' roster. They can't suddenly change that. And as Narsu also unpacked, simply trimming their share of risky passes isn't always a good thing.

Still, if Boston is going to work deep into the shot clock, it needs to at least figure out how to end possessions with an actual shot. The Warriors were plus-13 in the points-off-turnovers department for Game 5 and are now plus-24 for the series. They're averaging 1.41 points per possession overall if the Celtics cough up the ball, according to Inpredictable.

If asking Boston to cut down on its turnovers is too much to ask, then the overarching offense needs to be conducted with more urgency.

Nearly 23 percent of the Celtics' field-goal attempts are coming inside seven seconds of the shot clock. That share jumps to around 29 percent in the fourth quarter. These games have not been close enough, and Boston has not converted late-clock looks nearly well enough, to run an offense that seems more concerned with biding time than generating quality looks.

Accelerating mode of operations is, of course, easier in theory than practice. Golden State's defense is tough to crack when it gets set. But Boston isn't looking to push often enough from the Warriors' misses. More than that, too many of the Celtics' offensive possessions see half the clock burn away before they actually attack, a penchant that has helped contribute to the quality of looks fueling Jayson Tatum's sub-32-percent clip inside the arc.

Something needs to give, whether it's fewer turnovers or quicker offensive initiation. Preferably, it'll be both. But even one would go a long way.