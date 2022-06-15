X

    Draymond Green: 'Disrespectful’ to Compare Celtics Series to Facing LeBron James

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 15, 2022

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Playing against the Boston Celtics has been a challenge for Draymond Green and his Golden State Warriors teammates.

    Just not quite on a LeBron James level.

    "It doesn't compare to mentally playing against LeBron James, who I think is arguably the smartest guy to ever play this game," Green told reporters Wednesday. "Not one of—he's arguably the smartest guy to step foot on a basketball court. So, to say it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron and it's a lie to you [the media]."

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Draymond says the Celtics are talented, but it would be "disrespectful" to compare this series to what it was like mentally facing LeBron <a href="https://t.co/MTXmW5JfT3">pic.twitter.com/MTXmW5JfT3</a>

