Draymond Green: 'Disrespectful’ to Compare Celtics Series to Facing LeBron James

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Playing against the Boston Celtics has been a challenge for Draymond Green and his Golden State Warriors teammates.

Just not quite on a LeBron James level.

"It doesn't compare to mentally playing against LeBron James, who I think is arguably the smartest guy to ever play this game," Green told reporters Wednesday. "Not one of—he's arguably the smartest guy to step foot on a basketball court. So, to say it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron and it's a lie to you [the media]."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.