76ers Rumors: Shake Milton Expected to Have $2M Contract Option Exercised

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly "expected" to exercise Shake Milton's $2 million contract option for the 2022-23 season, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Earlier Wednesday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Sixers were "gauging teams' interest" in several of their players ahead of the offseason, with Milton being one of the players listed as a potential trade chip alongside Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Danny Green and the No. 23 overall pick in June's draft.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.