    US Open Golf 2022: $17.5M Purse Announced, $3.1M Prize Awarded to 1st Place

    The U.S. Open increased its overall purse to $17.5 million for its 2022 iteration, per Jason Sobel of the Action Network, an increase of about $5 million from last year.

    It also pushed the prize pool above the most recent Masters Tournament and PGA Championship.

    The prize for first place will be $3.1 million.

