Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Reaction to Mayfield Rumors Was Out of Support for Darnold

Kelsey Grant/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson said that his recent Instagram comments that appeared to express displeasure with a potential union between his team and Cleveland Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield were done out of support for incumbent Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin relayed comments Anderson made to local reporters.

Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire explained what went down on April 15:

"On Friday, a fan Instagram account, @panthers.way, posted a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that suggested Carolina was the most likely landing spot for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Anderson (@chosen1ra), who wasn’t subtweeting or sub-commenting this time, made it clear he’s not exactly cool with such a prospect."

Anderson responded "Nooooo" to that IG post and then later wrote "Facts" in response to another post saying that the wideout did not want Mayfield in town.

It's no secret that the Panthers aren't beholden to rolling with Darnold going forward. They drafted Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral in the third round this year, and rumors have connected Mayfield with the Panthers after Cleveland traded for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on the matter Tuesday, saying there's "urgency" for the Panthers to get a deal done "soon."



As for Anderson, he's coming off a down year in which he had 53 catches for 519 yards. He posted 95 receptions for 1,096 yards the season beforehand.

Anderson has played with Darnold for three seasons: two with the New York Jets (2018-19) and last year with Carolina.

The 29-year-old is under contract with the Panthers through 2023.