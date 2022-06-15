Myles Garrett Reportedly Skips Browns' Hall of Fame Tour over Personal Stance

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns had the honor of touring the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, but one player reportedly decided not to take part.

Defensive end Myles Garrett accompanied the team to Canton, Ohio, and participated in the mandatory minicamp practice, but he skipped the tour because of his personal stance. Garrett had declared before his NFL career began that he wouldn't step foot into the Pro Football Hall of Fame until he earned an induction.

After being drafted No. 1 overall by the Browns five years ago, Garrett explained his personal policy about staying away from the Hall.

"It's kind of strange. I don't want to see [the Hall]. I want to see it if I'm able to achieve my goal," Garrett told the Akron Beacon-Journal as a rookie. "It's kind of like a test to me. You don't deserve to go there unless you're good enough to be in it. I want to see the greatness that's come before me, but I also want to be a part of it."

Knowing that a team trip to Canton was on the horizon, the 26-year-old reiterated his stance Friday during a community event.

"I’ve kept myself from going because I don’t want to go until I’m in it. Until I have my face in it, I don't want to go," Garrett said. "If we go as a team and [head coach] Kevin [Stefanski] says, 'I want you to go,' that's fair play. But I'm not trying to go until they have me in there for good."

If Garrett continues playing at the level he's established in his first five seasons, he won't have to worry about making it into the Hall of Fame. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Garrett is coming off his second straight first-team All-Pro season after he recorded career highs of 51 total tackles and 16 sacks. In 68 games over five years, Garrett has totaled 58.5 sacks.