NBA Trade Rumors: 76ers' Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle Shopped Ahead of Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly expected to explore trades for Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and several other role players ahead of the 2022 NBA draft.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton and Danny Green are also among the players being shopped.

Of the players listed, Green seems the likeliest to be moved by next week's draft on June 23. The Sixers could pair the injured veteran and his non-guaranteed contract with the No. 23 pick to land a veteran contributor. Green suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee last month in the playoffs and will likely miss much, if not all, of the 2022-23 season, but his $10 million salary is fully non-guaranteed.

Harris and Thybulle are the most notable names listed, but neither has an especially high trade value at the moment. Harris was solid during the Sixers' postseason run but spent much of the 2021-22 campaign maligned for his lack of performance relative to his massive salary. He has two years and $76.9 million remaining on his deal—not exactly the price teams prefer to pay for 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and non-elite defense.

Thybulle is under contract for a cheap $4.4 million next season but was borderline unplayable during the playoffs due to his lack of shooting prowess—and actually unplayable in Toronto because he chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. After averaging 25.5 minutes per game during the regular season, Thybulle played just 15.2 minutes per night during the playoffs.

While few would quibble with Thybulle being one of the NBA's premier perimeter defenders, his ceiling is limited as long as he fails in developing a reliable jumper.