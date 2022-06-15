NBA Rumors: 76ers' Sam Cassell Interviewing for Jazz Head Coaching Job

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are interviewing Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell as part of their coaching search, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones.

Cassell spent 15 seasons in the NBA as a player, winning three titles and making the All-Star team in 2003-04. He entered the NBA coaching ranks in 2009 and worked with the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers before following Doc Rivers to Philadelphia in 2020.

The 52-year-old interviewed with the Wizards last summer when they were looking for a new coach. In 2020, he got an interview with the Clippers and was on the radar of the Houston Rockets.

Given his resume as a player and coach, it's somewhat surprising Cassell hasn't landed a head coaching gig to this point.

The Jazz entered the NBA coaching carousel at a somewhat late juncture with Quin Snyder stepping down on June 5, more than a month after the team had lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Still, CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge indicated the team would be very deliberate in identifying Snyder's replacement.

"It’s rare, but it’s good," Ainge told Jazz play-by-play announcer David Locke. "I think we’re in really good shape right now, so we can take our time and make sure we get this right."

Utah is also casting a wide net in terms of its candidates. Terry Stotts and Frank Vogel, both of whom are former head coaches, have drawn interest, as have a number of high-level assistants across the league.

Cassell will have to break through a crowded field if the Jazz are to be his first shot at being an NBA head coach.