Terry McLaurin Won't Be Traded by Commanders amid Contract Talks, Ron Rivera Says

As the Washington Commanders go through mandatory minicamp without Terry McLaurin amid a contract dispute, they have no intention of trading the star wide receiver.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday the team is "not trading" McLaurin and "it's just a matter of time" before the two sides get a new deal done.

