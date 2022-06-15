Report: Shaquille O’Neal Paid over $25K to Cover Every Bill in Manhattan Restaurant

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal dropped over $25,000 on Sunday night to cover the bill for everybody inside the Jue Lan Club in New York City.

Carlos Greer of the New York Post reported Tuesday that Shaq arrived to the restaurant, which is located in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, with an unnamed date for chicken and shrimp.

The Basketball Hall of Famer proceeded to purchase dinner for the eatery's entire staff along with covering all of his fellow diner's bills, which he told restaurant workers to only reveal to the customers after he left the establishment, per Greer.

"He left them the biggest tip they've ever received," a source told the New York Post.

O'Neal didn't respond to the outlet's request for comment.

The 50-year-old New Jersey native was one of the most dominant players in NBA history, which helped him earn an estimated $286.3 million in on-court earnings, per Spotrac. Wealthy Gorilla projects his current net worth at $400 million.

In 2017, O'Neal told ABC's Jimmy Kimmel he's always willing to pay for efficient service when he goes out to eat.

"When I'm at restaurants, I am a big tipper," he said. "I like to show people my appreciation. So when they come up to the table, I say, 'The quicker I get my order, the bigger your tip will be.' And then the food will come fast."

Shaq retired from basketball in 2011 and currently works as an analyst for TNT's Inside the NBA.