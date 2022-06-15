Umpire Nate Tomlinson Leaves Game After Being Hit in Face by Mike Trout's Broken Bat

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Nate Tomlinson, the home plate umpire for Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers, left the field in the ninth inning after being struck in the face by a shard from Mike Trout's broken bat.

"In the mask, the broken part of the bat, that was really scary," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "I heard that it hit his nose, Nate. And so that's, I guess, the best-case scenario. A very scary moment."

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported further information Wednesday:

His departure came with one out in the top of the ninth. Crew chief Laz Diaz moved from second base to behind the plate.

Trout recorded a broken-bat single on the play as the Angels tried to rally from a 2-0 deficit. Shohei Ohtani followed with a double and Matt Duffy walked to load the bases, but Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel struck out Jared Walsh and Max Stassi to secure the win.

Mookie Betts hit his 17th home run of the season for the Dodgers, while starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin tossed 6.1 scoreless innings to improve his record to 8-0.

"Felt good," Gonsolin said. "I definitely wanted to stay out there. When it's my day to pitch I've got to go as long as I can."

The L.A. teams wrap up a two-game series Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

In a typical rotation, Tomlinson would be the third base umpire if available.