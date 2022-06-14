X

    Bears Rumors: Robert Quinn Not Expected to Attend Mandatory Minicamp

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2022

    Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn reportedly is expected to skip the organization's mandatory minicamp, which gets underway Tuesday.

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Quinn, who's been the focus of trade rumors throughout the offseason, is "away from the team training on his own."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.