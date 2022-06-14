US Open 2022 Odds: Predictions for Rory McIlroy and Top Contenders

0 of 4

Warren Little/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy could not have asked for better preparation for the 2022 U.S. Open.

McIlroy enters The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, off a win at the RBC Canadian Open in which he beat out Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.

McIlroy is the favored golfer to win the U.S. Open, and based on the season's first two majors, someone high on the odds board will win the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler and Thomas won The Masters and PGA Championship as one of the top-10 golfers on the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook.

McIlroy, Scheffler, Thomas and reigning U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm are the four betting favorites for the event.

McIlroy and Thomas each finished inside the top 10 at The Masters and PGA Championship, while Scheffler won at Augusta and Rahm is in solid form and can never be counted out at a major tournament.