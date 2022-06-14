Jack Del Rio's Apology to Commanders Was 'Well Received,' Ron Rivera Says

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio made an apology during a team meeting Tuesday for his comments describing the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol as a "dustup."

"Jack spoke to the team this morning during the team meeting and was very open and contrite and apologized and was open to questions," Rivera told reporters. "He said, 'Guys, if you have any questions come see me and let's talk about that.' It was good. I'm about reconciliation."

Rivera previously fined Del Rio $100,000 for his remarks.

