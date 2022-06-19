Ranking Every NBA Championship Team of the Last Decade

0 of 10

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

For the fourth time in the last decade, the Golden State Warriors are NBA champions. They navigated the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, dispatching the C's in six games.

But the Warriors—more than anyone, considering the franchise's recent success—understand that comparisons never stop.

How does the 2021-22 title-winning team stack up to champions of the last 10 years?

The ranking is subjective but considers many factors, including regular-season and playoff performance, quality of postseason opponents, efficiency metrics and individual honors.