Cowboys Rumors: Dalton Schultz to Attend Minicamp but Contract Isn't 'Imminent'

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Tight end Dalton Schultz reportedly plans to attend Dallas Cowboys' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after skipping part of voluntary OTAs.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, contract talks between the Cowboys and Schultz have "picked up" in recent days, although "no deal is imminent." Schultz has already signed his $10.931 million franchise tender, meaning he will play at that salary on a one-year deal in 2022 if he and the Cowboys are unable to agree to a long-term contract by July 15.

Pelissero reported last week that Schultz was sitting out the remainder of voluntary OTAS as he was "frustrated" by the lack of progress toward a long-term deal.

Schultz discussed his situation with reporters in April and made it clear that he wanted to be with the Cowboys moving forward:

"Obviously, I think this is the place that I want to be. I've got a good rapport with a lot of the guys here. I love being here. I love this organization.

"I was grateful that I was able to at least come back here for a year. I want to work out a long-term deal and I think they do, too—hopefully we can get that done. But just knowing where I'm going to be for the next year, I'm happy with."

Schultz's desire for a long-term contract is justified as he is coming off one of the best seasons by a tight end in team history.

In 17 games last season, Schultz finished with career highs across the board, logging 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. That placed him second on the team in catches, third in receiving yardage and tied for first in receiving touchdowns.

It was a strong follow-up to a breakout 2020 campaign that saw Schultz record 63 grabs for 615 yards and four scores.

That performance came out of nowhere, as the 2018 fourth-round draft pick out of Stanford had a total of just 13 catches for 122 yards and no touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons combined.

Now, Schultz is a key cog in the offense and one of quarterback Dak Prescott's top targets along with wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

That means the Cowboys figure to go to great lengths to lock Schultz in long term, but even if a deal can't be reached by July 15, Dallas will at least have him in the fold for 2022.