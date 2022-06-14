Klay Thompson on Warriors' 3-2 Lead vs. Celtics: 'We Still Haven't Done Anything Yet'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Despite his team's taking a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals with Monday's Game 5 victory, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson said he and his teammates aren't getting ahead of themselves.

"It does feel good, but we've been here before. 2016. We might have been overly eager," Thompson told reporters. "So it feels good, but we still haven't done anything yet. We're all eager to get to Boston and play a great game Thursday."

Thompson was referring to the 2016 NBA Finals, in which the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead against the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State had set a record that season with a 73-9 record, which only exacerbated the scrutiny the team faced after failing to close out the series.

The Warriors earned a 104-94 win Monday. The Celtics erased a 12-point halftime deficit with a barrage of three-pointers, but Golden State pulled away in the fourth quarter when Boston went cold.

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 26 points and 13 rebounds, the first time this season he led the team in scoring and rebounding. Thompson added 21 points with 5-of-11 shooting from three-point range. He and Jordan Poole (3-of-6) were the only Golden State players to have success from beyond the arc, as the team shot just 9-of-40 (22.5 percent).

It was Thompson's second straight game shooting 40 percent from three-point land. He will look to carry that momentum into Boston as the Warriors have a chance to close out the series.