Dolphins Rumors: Sean Payton Was Offered 4-Year, $100M Contract to Become Head Coach

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The Miami Dolphins reportedly heavily pursued Sean Payton—who resigned from his position with the New Orleans Saints earlier this offseason—to become the team's next head coach.

According to Albert Breer of the Monday Morning Quarterback, Miami offered Payton a four-year deal worth $100 million. Last week, David Hyde of the Sun Sentinel reported the Dolphins had offered $100 million over five years.

Had Miami signed Payton to the massive deal, it would've been only the second known $100 million contract for a head coach in NFL history. Jon Gruden signed a $100 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018, but that was for 10 years and would've had an annual average value of $10 million. Payton's reported offer from Miami would've more than doubled that, paying him $25 million per year.

In March, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed to reporters that the team had reached out to the Saints to gauge Payton's availability prior to his retirement. It was also reported that the Dolphins were interested in pairing Payton with legendary quarterback Tom Brady, but Grier said the team had "no conversations" about bringing in the 44-year-old signal-caller.

Payton addressed the rumors surrounding him, Brady and the Dolphins during a celebrity golf tournament in April.

"I have no clue about the Tampa Bay-Miami Dolphin-Tom Brady rumor," Payton said. "My understanding is that there was a request put in, or the intermediaries talked. I'm like the rest of you. I heard that story."

During that same interview, Payton said that he would've remained with the Saints had he not decided to retire.

"If I had been ready to coach like this year, I woulda stayed in New Orleans," Payton said. "It's nice to have someone interested, and that's about it. Look, our focus on Tom Brady has been beating him, not joining him."

Payton is set to work as an analyst for Fox Sports for the 2022 season.