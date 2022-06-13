Ravens' Derek Wolfe Has 2nd Surgery on Hip Injury; Aiming 'to Live a Normal Life'

Nicole Fridling/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe hasn't appeared in an NFL game since the 2020 season, but football is not on his mind right now.

Wolfe announced that he underwent surgery on his hip for the second time this year and his goal is to "try to get a full recovery here and try to live a normal life."

There had been some speculation that Wolfe was considering retirement this offseason. During an appearance on the Blood Origins podcast earlier this year, Wolfe discussed his first hip surgery and said, "We'll see what happens if I retire or not or if I keep playing." But in March, Wolfe tweeted, "I fully intend on coming back this season."

Wolfe originally joined the Ravens on a one-year deal for the 2020 season. He appeared in 14 games and recorded 51 total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Baltimore re-signed Wolfe to a three-year, $12 million contract ahead of the 2021 season, but he suffered a hip injury in a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers in August and was eventually placed on injured reserve for good in October. His $2 million base salary for the 2022 season became fully guaranteed when he remained on the roster after March 20.

A second-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2012, Wolfe spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos. He was a part of the team's Super Bowl-winning season in 2015. Wolfe registered a career-high seven sacks in 2019, which was his final year in Denver.

If Wolfe is eventually able to return to the football field, he will provide some added depth to an already stout Ravens defensive line.